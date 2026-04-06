Newport suffer more relegation woe away at Notts County

Lucas Ness headed in his first two career goals to boost Notts County into the Sky Bet League Two top three with a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Newport at Meadow Lane.

The former Charlton defender scored twice early on and, although Harrison Biggins pulled one back, Jayden Luker’s effort clinched victory to leave their Welsh opponents just a point above the drop zone.

Ness headed in unmarked from Matt Palmer’s 19th-minute corner and just four minutes later scored in almost identical fashion from the other side, Keanan Bennetts providing the corner delivery.

Notts pressed in the second half with Jordan Wright keeping out Lee Ndlovu’s close-range effort.

Bobby Kamwa had Newport’s first chance on the hour mark as James Belshaw denied him in a one-on-one.

The Welsh side got one back in the 65th minute as Biggins’ backheeled effort was adjudged to have crossed the line following good play by Kamwa and Nathaniel Opoku.

But Notts sealed the win four minutes from time as substitute Luker cut in from the right and finished well.