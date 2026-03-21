Newport suffer stoppage-time heartbreak at Walsall

Alex Pattison lashed through the crowd in the seventh minute of added time as Walsall came from behind to beat Newport 2-1 in League Two.

Harrison Biggins had notched from the Exiles’ first meaningful attack but Daniel Kanu’s 62nd-minute leveller turned the tide before Pattison won it.

Pattison released Albert Adomah down the right with his low strike across goal tipped against the post by Jordan Wright after half an hour.

Newport’s 38th-minute opener came as Pattison argued he had been fouled by Ben Lloyd, who went on to release James Crole down the right and he fired across to Biggins to cushion home.

Biggins went close three minutes later and Cameron Evans headed wide a Tom Davies free-kick early in the second half but Walsall upped the ante from there.

Mason Hancock squared for Pattison to nudge into Kanu who lifted high inside the far post.

It looked like the Saddlers would have to make do with a point when chances passed by Aden Flint and Pattison.

But Pattison struck in the seventh minute of stoppage time when he reacted first to a half-cleared corner on the edge of the box and took a touch before driving in the winner.