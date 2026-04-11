Newport take a big step towards safety with victory in relegation clash

Newport moved four points clear of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone and inflicted a heavy blow on bottom club Harrogate with a 2-1 win at Rodney Parade.

Nathan Opoku gave the hosts an eighth-minute lead with a composed finish into the top corner after being played through by Ben Lloyd.

Harrogate were level six minutes before the break when Jacob Slater’s cutback from the left was converted by Jack Evans.

And Ellis Taylor very nearly gave the visitors a half-time lead when he placed a side-foot effort just wide of Jordan Wright’s far post.

But it was the Exiles who sealed a crucial win thanks to a moment of magic from the unlikely source of right wing-back Joe Thomas.

His second goal for the club, and his first for 14 months, was a spectacular strike that arrowed into the top corner from 30 yards.

And Christian Fuchs’ men held on to move clear of the bottom two with three games remaining and leave the visitors deep in trouble.