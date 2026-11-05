Newport to host international men’s tennis tournament

Nation.Cymru staff

An international men’s tennis tournament will bring emerging professional players to Newport next year, offering Welsh competitors the chance to earn world ranking points on home soil.

The Lexus British Pro Series Newport M25 will take place at Newport Tennis Centre from January 24–31, 2027, with singles and doubles competitions.

Players from the UK and overseas are expected to compete in what organisers say will be the highest level of professional tournament held at the venue.

Newport will join Glasgow, Sheffield and Nottingham among the cities hosting M25 events. Alongside the Lexus Wrexham Open, the addition means Wales will host both men’s and women’s professional tennis tournaments in 2027.

The event could provide a home opportunity for Welsh players including James Story, Finn Murgett and Vicktor Frydrych, who all competed at M25 level during 2026. Their participation in Newport has not been confirmed.

Mark Lewis, competition and events manager for Tennis Wales, said: “We are delighted to bring the Lexus British Pro Series Newport M25 to South Wales. Hosting a tournament of this level provides an outstanding opportunity for Welsh players to compete on home soil while inspiring the next generation of players and fans.”

Spectators will be welcome throughout the week, and matches will be streamed live. Young players from Newport’s local tennis programmes will form the ball crew for the finals weekend.

Luke Di Franco, tennis manager at Newport Tennis Centre, said: “We are incredibly proud to host the Men’s $25,000 Lexus British Pro Series event at Newport Tennis Centre. This represents the highest level of professional tournaments ever held at our venue and is a significant milestone for both the centre and tennis in the region.

“We are excited to welcome some of the country’s and world’s emerging talent to Newport and showcase high-level professional tennis to our community.”