Newport undone at home by MK Dons

MK Dons maintained their unbeaten start in League Two after coming from a goal down to win 2-1 at Newport.

Paul Warne’s promotion hopefuls trailed at Rodney Parade after a sixth-minute cross-shot from Manchester United loanee Habeeb Ogunneye was fumbled into the net by Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

After Matt Smith had brilliantly cleared off the line to deny Alex Gilbey an equaliser, the match turned on the stroke of half-time when referee Stuart Morland pointed to the spot for an apparent pull on the shirt by Lee Jenkins on Jack Sanders following a corner.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing beat Nik Tzanev with a well-taken penalty and Morland was booed off by the home fans at half-time.

Their mood was not helped when Callum Paterson headed the visitors in front six minutes into the second half as he lost his marker to meet Liam Kelly’s corner.

Bobby Kamwa could have levelled for County but his 70th-minute penalty rebounded off a post, condemning his side to a third straight defeat.

