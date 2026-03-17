Newport unlucky to suffer defeat against leaders Bromley

Bromley pull clear at League Two summit with late win against Newport

League Two leaders Bromley survived a battering from relegation-threatened Newport before snatching a 1-0 win thanks to substitute Corey Whitely’s 88th-minute strike.

Christian Fuchs’ strugglers produced a dominant first-half display as Harrison Biggins, Matt Baker, Lee Jenkins, Cameron Evans, Bobby Kamwa and Ben Lloyd all went close to breaking the deadlock, while Exiles goalkeeper Jordan Wright denied Nicke Kabamba at the other end.

Lloyd also hit a post with a curling effort midway through the second half as the Welsh side belied their lowly position with a performance full of confidence.

Substitute James Crole was also denied by Bromley keeper Grant Smith late on. But they could not turn their superiority into goals and, as the game progressed, Bromley began to sense they could snatch another victory.

Marcus Dinanga headed just over the crossbar 15 minutes from the end and fellow sub Whitely, playing against his former club, won it with a superbly controlled volley from the edge of the area with just two minutes left on the clock.