Newport wonder goal in vain as they lose at Salford

Kelly N’Mai stepped off the bench to earn Salford their first win of the season in a battling 2-1 comeback victory over Newport.

The forward’s 90th-minute winner came after Salford midfielder Taylor Allen had cancelled out Harrison Biggins’ spectacular opener from well inside his own half.

Lively winger Abraham Odoh skipped past his man and had a shot expertly cleared off the line by Joe Thomas before Kallum Cesay fired wide from inside the box as Salford piled on the pressure in the opening 22 minutes.

New signing Odoh curled over the bar from outside the box before Joe Powell rattled the foot of a post on the stroke of half time as the Ammies side went into the break on top.

But Newport went ahead against the run of play after 71 minutes through an early goal of the season contender, as Biggins spotted Will Norris off his line and executed a remarkable lob from midway inside his own half.

Salford continued to dominate and got their reward when Wycombe loanee Taylor Allen curled home an equaliser with seven minutes to play.

Second-half substitute N’Mai then completed the fightback as he crashed home a volley from inside the box to ensure Salford claimed their first win of the season under new boss Peter Cklamovski.

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