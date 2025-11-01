Newport’s David Hughes hails ‘great cup tie’ as Gillingham edged on penalties

Newport County manager David Hughes hailed a “massive group effort” as his side beat Gillingham 4-3 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Rodney Parade.

Gillingham led through Elliott Nevitt’s deflected opener in the 14th minute before Cameron Evans levelled on 32 minutes.

Cameron Antwi then put County ahead in extra-time with his 109th-minute strike, but former Exiles loanee Seb Palmer-Houlden drilled home in the 118th minute to take it the distance.

Home goalkeeper Jordan Wright saved from Remeao Hutton and Sam Vokes hit the bar with his spot-kick before Ben Lloyd held his nerve to score the winning penalty and seal a place in the second round of the FA Cup.

“It was a great cup tie,” said Hughes.

“It was end to end, and we showed huge amounts of character – as the players have done consistently. I’m naturally delighted.

“You know when it’s the FA Cup it’s going to ebb and flow and end to end and it’s a really good Gillingham team, we know that from when we played them in the league – the threats that they carry and the challenges that they pose.

“I’m immensely proud of the group – it was a massive group effort.”

Gills interim boss Richard Dobson bemoaned the decision to retake Antwi’s penalty in the shoot-out after Jake Turner had saved his first attempt.

Turner was penalised for straying off his line and Antwi made no mistake with his second effort.

Lottery

“It’s an incredibly cruel way to lose a game,” said Dobson.

“We were chasing the game and the lads dug in and got the goal, and then it’s a lottery.

“The officials’ decision went against us. It’s an incredibly close call.

“I don’t know why they feel the need to get involved in things that are as close as that.”