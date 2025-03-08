Newport’s indifferent season continues with 2-1 loss at Chesterfield

Newport took the lead at Chesterfield, but the Spireites ended a four-match losing run after coming from behind to beat Nelson Jardim’s side 2-1.

Matt Baker opened the scoring for the visitors in the 40th minute before goals from Ollie Banks and Aribim Pepple shortly after gave Chesterfield the victory.

In the opening 20 minutes, Chesterfield played some good football with Armando Dobra and Tom Naylor putting efforts over while Jamie Grimes headed over from a Jack Sparkes corner.

James Clarke headed wide for Newport after getting on the end of a corner.

Goalkeeper Ryan Boot then came to Chesterfield’s rescue, coming out and making a well-timed challenge to thwart David Ajiboye, who was through on goal.

Baker put the visitors ahead, seizing on a loose ball following a corner and firing into the roof of the net.

Banks equalised just three minutes later, turning the ball in at the far post after Sparkes’ corner had been flicked on by Naylor.

Pepple put Chesterfield in front with a close-range finish after Ash Palmer headed a Sparkes cross to him.

Pepple twice hit the woodwork in the second half.

