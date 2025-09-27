Newport’s struggles continue as they suffer big loss away at Chesterfield

Chesterfield scored an easy 4-1 home win against struggling Newport, who are now third from bottom of League Two.

Goals from Will Grigg, Will Dickson, Ronan Darcy and Dilan Markanday fired Paul Cook’s side up to sixth in Sky Bet League Two.

Michael Spellman goal was little consolation for Newport, who remain just above the relegation zone in 22nd place.

Both sides had early chances but it took until the 34th minute for the first goal to be scored. Liam Mandeville’s floated cross found Grigg in space, and the forward headed into the bottom corner.

With only two minutes left of the half, Chesterfield scored again. Dickson gathered the ball in his own half and, after a powerful run, finished off his solo effort to make it 2-0.

Spellman pulled a goal back for the visitors with 10 minutes to play, courtesy of a wicked deflection.

However, any Chesterfield concerns were quickly ended when Darcy restored their two-goal cushion with a dinked 85th-minute effort, before Dilan Markanday added gloss to the scoreline three minutes later.