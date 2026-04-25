Newport’s survival fate in own hands after thrilling win over Oldham

Newport’s fight for League Two survival will go to the final day and with fate in their own hands after a dramatic 3-2 win over 10-man Oldham at Rodney Parade.

Bobby Kamwa, who had put the hosts ahead with a sublime curler into the top corner in the ninth minute, stroked in the winner in the 18th minute of time added on – three minutes after missing from the spot.

Mid-table Oldham led 2-1 at the break as Will Sutton headed in from close range on 29 minutes and Dynel Simeu lashed in a second six minutes later.

The visitors’ momentum was halted, however, by a straight red card shown to striker Mike Fondop for leaving Lee Jenkins with a bloody neck after a grappling session seven minutes before the break.

County levelled through Ben Lloyd just a minute into the second half, and kept pushing for the winner with Kamwa seemingly blowing their chance when his penalty was saved by Tom Donaghy before making amends in stunning fashion.

Christian Fuchs’ men, who travel to bottom side Barrow next week, climb to 21st but are still just one point above 23rd-placed Harrogate.