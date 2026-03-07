Newport’s survival hopes dented by defeat to Colchester

Newport are in the League Two relegation zone after losing 2-1 at home to Colchester.

Micah Mbick headed wide in the early stages for Colchester, while Newport keeper Jordan Wright denied Kyreece Lisbie.

Wright foiled Lisbie again but Newport finished the first half strongly, with Tom Davies and Matt Baker going close.

Samson Tovide’s header hit the crossbar for Colchester after the break and the visitors took a 58th-minute lead when Harry Anderson drilled a fine right-foot shot into the bottom corner from just over 20 yards, with the goal allowed to stand despite strong Newport claims of a foul in the build-up.

And Colchester made it 2-0 six minutes later through Jack Payne, who nodded home from a couple of yards after Tovide’s strike had been parried into his path by keeper Wright.

Substitute Lee Jenkins headed in Matt Baker’s delivery from close range in the seventh minute of stoppage time for Newport but it was too little, too late.