NFL giants to take over Cardiff Castle this weekend

Nation.Cymru staff

One of the NFL’s most historic teams, will take over Cardiff Castle for a one-day-only event on Saturday 10 October, bringing the excitement of American Football to one of Wales’ most iconic landmarks.

From 10am, Chicago Bears fans and Cardiff locals alike can get involved in a range of Bears themed activities, including interactive games, merchandise giveaways and photo opportunities.

Visitors will also be able to take part in a special Chicago Bears treasure hunt around the historic Castle and its famous Animal Wall, solving clues and competing for prizes along the way. The event is open to the public, but sign-ups are encouraged via this link.

Bringing some Bears star power to Cardiff will be former Chicago Bears tight end Zack Miller, who made more than 30 appearances for the team before turning his focus to music as a country singer.

The Cardiff takeover forms part of the Chicago Bears’ ambition to build meaningful connections with communities across the UK, introducing new audiences to the team through unique, locally inspired experiences.

Cardiff will be the second stop of the Da Chicago Bears UK Grand Tour, the team’s first-ever tour spanning all four UK nations. Following its opening stop in Bournemouth, the Bears will travel on to Leeds, Glasgow and Belfast throughout October, giving communities across the country the chance to experience the Bears and learn more about the team.

Through locally relevant experiences spanning sport, fashion, food, music and entertainment, the Chicago Bears will be bringing the culture of Chicago and the spirit of the team to these communities.

The Tour reflects the Chicago Bears’ long-term commitment to building a presence in the UK, reaching new fans and creating deeper connections with existing fans.

To keep up to date with the tour and beyond, follow @UK_ChicagoBears.

Saturday 10 October: Da Chicago Bears UK Grand Tour – Cardiff

Where: Cardiff Castle

When: From 10am

About the Chicago Bears

One of the founding franchises of the National Football League, the Chicago Bears were established in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys by legendary player, coach and owner, George S. Halas. The team moved to Chicago in 1921. In 1922, Halas changed the team’s name from the Staleys to the Bears and the team has gone on to win nine NFL Championships, including one Super Bowl. The Bears’ 30 Hall of Famers are the most of any team in the NFL. A pillar in the community for more than a century, the Bears strive to be civic leaders throughout Chicago and its suburbs by supporting initiatives focused on social justice, youth and high school football, the military, health equity, education, volunteerism and civic involvement.

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