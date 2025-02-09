Nick Tompkins admits Wales’ current poor form is ‘devastating’

Nick Tompkins admits Wales’ current situation is “devastating” as another Guinness Six Nations campaign appears on the verge of ruins.

A second successive wooden spoon seemingly awaits after a record drubbing by France was followed by a 22-15 defeat against Italy – Wales’ first in Rome for 17 years.

Defending champions Ireland are next up, followed by Scotland at Murrayfield before a Cardiff finale against England on March 15.

If Wales, beaten in their last 14 Tests, win any of those games it will rank as a major surprise, with Warren Gatland’s tenure as head coach looking more precarious than ever.

‘Gutted’

“Putting something specific on it is tough. We are frustrated. It’s devastating,” Wales centre Tompkins said.

“The frustration and disappointment around the camp is there. It is hard because the boys are trying so hard and it’s not quite coming off. The lads care a lot and when it doesn’t come off you’re gutted, and you know how hard it is for the fans as well.

“We’ve got to try and stick together and come back. No-one is going to do it for us.”

Asked if there was a message for Wales supporters, who thronged the Italian capital, Tompkins added: “You want to say sorry.

“We appreciate every bit of support they give us. We know it’s tough times at the moment, but they keep supporting and shows what an amazing nation Wales is. We are trying for them. We want to keep going and hopefully we can give them something to cheer about.”

Frustration

Wales have now dropped to a new low of 12th in the World Rugby rankings, a place below Georgia, after an eighth Six Nations loss on the bounce.

Gatland, meanwhile, has overseen just six victories in 26 Tests since returning for a second stint in charge.

“You can’t hide from the outcomes of what is going on. When we say the preparation is going well, we’re working really hard in training. I promise you it’s not going undone,” Tompkins said.

“We have to keep going and keep trying, and hopefully something comes our way. I get there is frustration, but it’s not as easy as saying it’s one thing or the other. It’s everyone together.

“All I can do as a player is keep trying and be better. That’s what we can do. It’s not as easy as saying this needs to change or that.”

