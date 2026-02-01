Nicky Smith reveals club-mates are ‘scratching their heads’ over Wales’ form

Leicester prop Nicky Smith says his Gallagher Prem pals cannot understand why Wales perform so badly on the international stage.

Wales head to England next Saturday for their Guinness Six Nations opener chasing a first win in the competition for nearly three years.

In fact, Wales have won only two of their last 23 Tests – both against Japan – as a once-proud rugby nation has plummeted down the world rankings.

“Boys across the border scratch their heads a bit when they see our results,” said Smith, one of several members of Steve Tandy’s squad who earn their living in England.

“They see the players here and the talent we have.

“We played Argentina in the autumn and I spoke to Julian (Montoya, Leicester hooker) after. He said it was one of the most physical games they’d had and the score was not reflective of the game.

“But we’ve got a new coaching set up and boys coming in feeling that pattern and getting aligned.

“It’s certainly going in the right direction, we know it’s coming.”

Smith was in the Wales team that suffered a record 68-14 Six Nations defeat to England in Cardiff last March.

But the 31-year-old does not believe it will be a big talking point in the Wales camp before the weekend.

“No, it’s gone,” said Smith, who could line up against tight head Joe Heyes, his Leicester team-mate, at Allianz Stadium.

“There are boys there that were part of the game and others that weren’t.

“If boys want to relive that for motivation then that’s fine, but that will be just about yourself.

“England are on a roll at the moment and, of course, they’ll be confident.

“But it doesn’t really get much better than playing England at Twickenham in the first game. What a game to get up for and chase that win.”

Ospreys

Smith spent 12 years at Ospreys before joining Leicester in 2024 and has backed the efforts of former players to keep the region alive.

Ospreys greats such as Gavin Henson, James Hook, Ryan Jones and Shane Williams want the Welsh Rugby Union to ‘rethink’ plans to cut one of its four men’s professional teams and the Swansea-based region seemingly facing extinction after the 2026-27 season.

Smith said: “It’s disappointing and as a former Osprey I want nothing more than them to stay for the next however many years.

“It’s a club close to my heart and it’s great seeing the former players speak up.

“You don’t how it’s going to go, but I’m praying for them and my heart goes out to them. Hopefully a positive outcome will happen for the Ospreys.”