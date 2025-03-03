Nigel Owens joins Wales’ sporting champions in new podcast on BBC Sounds

Wales’ most famous referee Nigel Owens is the host of a brand-new Welsh language podcast, Nigel Owens Dan Bwysau, launching on BBC Sounds on March 4.

Expect some fun, humour, and captivating stories as Nigel chats with some of the nation’s best-known sports stars.

How do the stars manage the immense pressure and expectations they face when stepping onto the playing field? No one understands the sacrifices and difficult decisions required to reach the top better than Nigel.

Wales’ champions

Ahead of the launch, Nigel Owens said: “It’s been a real pleasure chatting and laughing with some of Wales’ champions.

“I feel very grateful they’ve been so open with me about their experiences, the mental and physical strain of being at the top, and the moments that shaped their lives.

“Join me on BBC Sounds to hear it all, covering everything from rugby and football to athletics and cycling.”

Iconic figures

Cage fighter, Brett Johns is the first guest. As a shy child, he faced periods of being bullied at school before discovering confidence in the fighting ring. Since then, he has grown into an iconic figure in the world of cage fighting, but in this episode, we will hear about the physical and mental challenges he has faced to rise to the top of his sport.

The following five episodes feature moving conversations with: rugby player Elinor Snowsill; Wales’ most capped rugby player, Ken Owens; Olympic cyclist Manon Lloyd; former footballer and presenter Iwan Roberts; and Paralympic athlete Aled Sion Davies.

Each episode will be released weekly on BBC Sounds from March 4

