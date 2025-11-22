Nightmare start for Newport’s new manager in loss at Oldham

New Newport manager Christian Fuchs made a nightmare start as the Exiles lost 3-0 at Oldham.

Fuchs, who won the Premier League as a player with Leicester, had only taken one training session at League Two’s bottom club since succeeding sacked boss David Hughes.

But it was not the start the former Austria captain wanted as Newport went down to second-half goals from Josh Hawkes, who scored twice, and substitute Joe Quigley.

The deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute when Newport keeper Jordan Wright beat out a header from Michael Mellon, but only pushed it as far as Hawkes, who fired home a low shot.

Quigley had been on the field for just four minutes when he converted a low cross from fellow substitute Kane Drummond in the 75th minute, his third of the season.

Hawkes fired Oldham’s final goal home in the 89th minute – his third since a summer move from Tranmere Rovers – after being set up by substitute Mike Fondop as they wrapped up only their second home league win from nine attempts