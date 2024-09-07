Nine-man Newport put to the sword by Port Vale

Jayden Stockley scored twice as Port Vale strolled to a 4-1 win at Newport, who ended the match with only nine men.

Darren Moore’s men inflicted a first home league defeat on new County head coach Nelson Jardim, as they ruthlessly exposed the hosts’ threadbare defence and ill-discipline at Rodney Parade.

The visitors were the better side throughout and scored all four goals before Ciaran Brennan and Kyle Jameson both saw red in the second half.

Jayden Stockley put Vale in front when he headed in Benicio Baker-Boaitey’s cross from close range in the sixth minute.

Aaron Wildig briefly gave the Exiles parity with a header from Anthony Glennon’s cross after 24 minutes.

But Stockley restored Vale’s lead nine minutes before the break, before Ethan Chislett and Lorent Tolaj took advantage of more sloppy defending to make it 4-1 before the hour.

Then Jardim’s team lost their heads as Brennan was sent off for a shove on Ben Garrity and Jameson picked up a second yellow for booting the ball into the away fans.

