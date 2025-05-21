No automatic qualification for host nations at Euro 2028 finals

Wales, England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland will not be handed automatic qualification for the Euro 2028 finals, UEFA has confirmed.

However, the host nations may be able to take advantage of a safety net should they not book a place at the first time of asking.

Qualifying

The governing body’s executive committee announced after its meeting in Bilbao on Wednesday as expected that the co-hosts will take part in the qualifying phase, during which 12 groups of four or five teams will battle it out to be one of the 24 which will contest the finals.

The group winners and the best eight runners-up will go straight through with further spots, should they be required, reserved for the two best-ranked hosts who have not made it into that group.

A statement said: “The UEFA executive committee has confirmed the qualification format for Euro 2028, to be held across nine venues in the UK and Ireland with 24 participating teams.

“As in the current 2024-26 European Qualifiers, 12 qualifying groups will be formed of four or five teams. Hosts England, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales will also participate in qualifying, drawn into separate groups.

“The 12 group winners and 8 best runners-up (20 teams) will advance directly to the Euro 2028 final tournament.

“Two spots in the final tournament will be reserved for the two best-ranked host nations who are not qualified as group winners or best runners-up after the completion of the qualifying group stage.”

Up for grabs

The fortunes of the host nations will dictate how many of the remaining four places are up for grabs in a play-off phase involving the remaining runners-up and the best-ranked 2026-27 Nations League non-qualified group winners.

If both available berths are used by host countries, eight teams would compete in two paths for the remaining two in single-leg semi-finals and finals; if only one is needed, 12 teams would fight it out in three paths on a similar basis.

Should neither be required, eight teams would play four home and away ties with the winners making it through to the tournament, the schedule for which is expected to be released in the autumn of this year.

England, beaten finalists in the last two editions, had asked to be part of the qualification process in order to maintain a competitive edge heading into the finals.

Scotland made it to the European stage in 2020 and 2024, with Wales qualifying in 2016 and 2020 and the Republic of Ireland getting there in 2012 and 2016.

Northern Ireland, who also played at Euro 2016, were initially part of the five-nation bid, but the country will not host any games after the withdrawal of Belfast’s Casement Park from the list of venues.

