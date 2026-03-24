Norrington-Davies targets World Cup return after injury heartbreak

Wales defender Rhys Norrington-Davies says he is determined to “make up for lost time” after injury forced him to miss the 2022 World Cup – leaving him watching the tournament from his bed.

The 26-year-old has battled back into contention ahead of Thursday’s play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff, having spent more than a year out with a serious hamstring injury that caused nerve damage.

Norrington-Davies had been in the frame for Qatar 2022 before the setback in October that year ruled him out just weeks before the tournament.

Reflecting on the experience, he admitted the disappointment still lingers.

“Probably still to this day it hasn’t really sunk in,” he said.

“Obviously if I had gone, I would have had the memories and experiences of being out there with the group.

“But I was bedbound and watching the boys thinking, ‘Yeah, I should be there playing’.”

The injury led to uncertainty over his career, with the Sheffield United defender acknowledging there were “serious conversations” about his long-term fitness.

However, after 14 months on the sidelines, he has worked his way back through rehabilitation and regular football, spending this season on loan at QPR where he has made more than 30 league appearances.

His return to the Wales set-up under Craig Bellamy has been gradual, but he says earning another cap meant more than his debut.

“It’s probably taken close to three years to get back to the stage where I was,” he said.

“It’s been difficult to get into Craig’s squad. He came in and had his players and once it settles it’s always hard to make your mark.

“But he gave me the opportunity to play against Canada and I’ll be forever grateful for that.

“It felt better than my debut, just because I’d worked so hard for the second time around to represent Wales again.”

Ukraine

Norrington-Davies was part of the squad that secured Wales’ place at the 2022 World Cup, coming on late in the play-off final victory over Ukraine to help seal qualification for the country’s first appearance at the tournament since 1958.

Now back in contention, he hopes to play a role in helping Wales reach the 2026 finals – and ensure he does not miss out again.

“Hopefully I can take the opportunity now,” he said, “and try to make sure I get a seat on the plane.”