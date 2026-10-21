North Wales Crusaders withdraw from Championship over £150,000 payment dispute

Nation.Cymru staff

North Wales Crusaders will not compete in the Championship in 2027 after a dispute with the Rugby Football League over a £150,000 payment.

The Colwyn Bay-based club, which came under new ownership in May following a previous insolvency, had been required to demonstrate its long-term viability to secure a competition licence.

Crusaders said they had “fulfilled every requirement set out” by the RFL and demonstrated financial backing from sponsors and co-owners. However, the two sides could not agree on arrangements for holding the money.

The club insisted that “escrow must be fully independent, without unreasonable rules or restrictions imposed upon it”.

Escrow involves money being held by a third party until agreed conditions are met.

“We are incredibly saddened by the position we now find ourselves in,” the club said in a statement. “However, we cannot agree to the RFL’s current stance on these terms.”

Crusaders believe it is now too late to prepare for the 2027 season and intend to focus on returning in 2028.

They nevertheless said they would be “prepared to step back in immediately” if the governing body reconsidered its position.

The RFL said efforts to find an acceptable arrangement had failed because the club would not agree to the proposals or deposit the funds.

Chief executive Ian Nolan said: “It is unfortunate it has come to this as all parties have been working hard to get membership across the line.

“Unfortunately, despite the parties attempting to find an acceptable and independent way of facilitating the escrow, the club was unwilling to agree to any proposed suggestion or deposit the funds.

“Sadly, it means they will not compete in the Championship in 2027 but we are keen to continue working with them.”

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