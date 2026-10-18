Northampton hold off Cardiff fightback to claim Champions Cup win

Press Association Sport Staff

Northampton finally became the first Gallagher Prem team to win in the Investec Champions Cup this season as they earned a hard-fought 28-12 victory over Cardiff.

After seven failed attempts from their fellow English sides, the Prem champions were pushed hard by their Welsh visitors, who at one time threatened a comeback at DPD Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

It took a vital try from man of the match George Hendy to regain control for Saints as they restored some pride on what has been a bruising weekend for teams from their league.

Cardiff made a late change at scrum-half, with South African Johan Mulder coming in for the experienced Aled Davies.

The wet weather immediately ruled out the possibility of the 18 tries this ground witnessed in Northampton’s madcap 71-48 win over Bath last Saturday being repeated.

It was not enough to prevent Saints from opening the scoring with a superb breakaway try after 12 minutes, with Hendy making the initial charge before passing to Alex Mitchell on the outside.

The England scrum-half’s pass back infield reached James Pater and the 19-year-old full-back did well to finish, with Anthony Belleau adding the conversion.

The hosts had some daylight after having a free-kick awarded at a five-metre scrum, with Mitchell quickly finding Rory Hutchinson, whose pass inside sent Toby Thame through.

Northampton’s captain for the day, Callum Chick, went close to a third try for his side after half-an-hour when he knocked on in the act of stretching for the line.

Cardiff thought they had their first try in the 33rd minute when Tom Manz barged over following an excellent break from Mason Grady, but a TMO check showed he had fumbled the ball in trying to ground it.

Saints led 14-0 at half-time, but Cardiff had a try that did count seven minutes after the restart when Harri Millard crashed in from Mulder’s pass, following a tapped penalty, with Jarrod Evans adding the extras.

After Belleau was sin-binned for hands in the ruck near his own line, the visitors moved to within two points when Evans’ long pass gave Grady a walk-in for an unconverted try.

Despite being down to 14 men, Northampton extended their lead when Hendy juggled Fraser Dingwall’s off-load and just about held on in diving over for a crucial score.

Cardiff were not going quietly and looked certain to haul themselves within reach again when Josh Adams tore away down the left, but Hendy turned from try scorer to try saver with a brilliant last-ditch tackle.

Saints finally made sure of victory with a minute to go when the ball was recycled for Dingwall, who glided his way through to cap his fine showing off the bench.

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