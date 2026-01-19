Number of girls entering the sport is ‘strong’ says Wales Golf

Following a record-breaking year in 2025, the Wales ‘Mini Masters’ golf series is heading into 2026 on a high.

Entries in 2025 hit the 300 mark, up more than a quarter from 2024, with a quarter of the entrants having been girls.

In its 17th year, the Wales Mini Masters is open to all young golfers under the age of 18 who are new to golf, not members of a golf club or have recently joined without obtaining a handicap below 28.

The youngest categories are aged seven and under for Boys and Girls, ranging through to 12-18. There are nine hole and 18 hole competitions, there is also a competition for 14-28 handicappers.

There were a series of events round Wales building up to Finals Day, which was held at Southerndown Golf Club in 2025.

Andrew Jones, the event organiser, said: “It is fantastic to see so many young people taking up the game, but the Wales Mini Masters only succeeds due to the generosity of our hosting clubs. We move the event around for both qualifying rounds and the Final and receive tremendous support across Wales,

“We had a record number of 334 entries, up 28 percent on 2024, which is the standout statistic for the year.

“A big jump in those entering the 18 hole event was a significant contributor towards this increase.

“We have completed three years since the handicap event for boys and girls was launched and most of the current participants are graduates through the nine hole event.

“Welsh Mini Masters is an initial step on the pathway for many players, it is great to see Ffion Tynan becoming the second graduate to claim status on the Ladies European Tour when she came through Final Qualifying last month.

“I look forward to building on this growth to improve even more in 2026. We are in the process of organising host courses and players for the coming year.”

Theo Baker, Wales Golf Head of Participation and Club Governance, added: “These figures from the Welsh Mini Masters are very encouraging and we look forward to further progress in 2026.

“The proportion of girls entering is strong and they may well have been inspired by Wales hosting the AIG Women’s Open in Royal Porthcawl last year, and the chance to see the world’s best female golfers up close.

“It is always great to see so much enjoyment from the children taking part and this event is a vital stepping stone in the Wales Golf programme, allowing many players to improve and progress on to the PING Welsh Junior Tour.

“Our thanks go to Andrew and volunteer Denys Jones for the amount of work they put into this and the way those efforts are rewarded by the results.”

The schedule of Welsh Mini Masters events for 2026 is due to be announced soon.