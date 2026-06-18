Odds tumble on Craig Bellamy becoming the next Burnley manager

Wales manager Craig Bellamy is now the clear odds-on favourite to become the next Burnley boss.

Following a massive shift in the betting market, the Welshman is now the 1/2 frontrunner after odds tumbled on the former striker returning to Turf Moor, where he was assistant manager to Vincent Kompany, now in charge at Bayern Munich.

Last month Bellamy reiterated his commitment to Wales after revealing he had rejected job offers from club sides.

However, the 46-year-old has now been placed as the clear contender to replace Scott Parker at the Clarets, where he is highly thought of by Burnley’s US owners.

The Cymru boss now leads the bookies’ field ahead of previous favourite Steven Gerrard as well managerial names such as Ange Postecoglu, former Bayer Leverkusen head coach Kasper Hjulmand, Robbie Keane, Cardiff City boss Brian Barry-Murphy and ex-Chelsea star John Terry.

The Wales head coach had previously been linked with another of his former clubs, Celtic, who recently appointed Martin O’Neill as permanent manager.

FAW bosses had said they were confident the Wales boss would lead his country into the Euro 2028 qualifying campaign.

Nevertheless, the former Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester City and Cardiff City striker has also spoken about how he misses the day to day working at a football club.

Speaking about links ahead of Wales recent friendly games, Berllamy said: “Links? I understand it but I don’t look too far. I love what I have here.

“I’ve been offered that elsewhere as well, but I have this here already. Wales gave me this opportunity and one or two might not have because I was conscious I haven’t managed before. Wales have given me this opportunity and I’m really grateful for that.

“I am ambitious, trust me. I want to earn loads and loads of money but there’s a time and now, at this present moment, it just doesn’t feel that time.”