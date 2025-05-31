Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Off-colour Leinster advance into URC semi-finals with win over Scarlets

31 May 2025 3 minute read
Scarlets

Leinster were not at their best but they had enough in the tank to see off Scarlets with a 33-21 victory in the BKT URC quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.

Defending champions Glasgow Warriors are Dublin bound next week after the top seeds capitalised on Alec Hepburn and Vaea Fifita’s second-half sin-binnings to win in front of a disappointing crowd of 12,879.

In their first play-offs appearance since 2018, Scarlets recovered brilliantly from conceding two early tries to only trail 15-14 at half-time.

James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park both crossed before Tom Rogers replied from the visitors’ first real opportunity.

Counter-attacking try

Blair Murray then cancelled out a Sam Prendergast penalty with a cracking counter-attacking try just before the break.

However, Leo Cullen’s men had the better of the closing half, with Jamie Osborne and player-of-the-match Hugo Keenan contributing tries, and Johnny Williams grabbing Scarlets’ only response.

Lowe gave the hosts a fourth-minute lead, crossing out wide via a couple of partially-blocked passes from Keenan and captain Jack Conan.

Lowe’s soft hands then sent Conan through a gap, with the latter putting Gibson-Park in under the posts to make it 12-0.

However, a 19th-minute lineout was the launchpad for Scarlets’ recovery, winger Rogers finishing strongly from a deft Sam Costelow pass. The latter crisply converted.

Well-organised defence, including a Joe Roberts turnover penalty, provided more inspiration for the visitors, who had young scrum-half Archie Hughes deputising for the injured Gareth Davies.

Despite Prendergast’s 47-metre penalty, Ellis Mee hacked a dropped Leinster pass back downfield, and the electric Murray expertly dribbled away from Jordie Barrett to make it a one-point game.

The Irish province, who lost Josh van der Flier to injury, only had themselves to blame as their decision-making was poor at times.

Tight call

Osborne’s timely 45th-minute effort, from a Prendergast chip kick, steadied the ship at 22-14. TMO Andrew McMenemy’s tight call on the grounding went the centre’s way.

Scarlets fell further behind by the hour mark, with a Costelow penalty miss following by prop Hepburn’s yellow card for not rolling away.

Leinster’s experienced bench stepped up, a Dan Sheehan charge-down eventually leading to Keenan slaloming over from a Barrett assist.

Williams reduced the arrears to 30-21 in the 70th minute, darting over after lovely work in the build-up from Fifita and Marnus van der Merwe.

Fifita’s subsequent yellow for a high tackle on Keenan was a killer blow though, and Prendergast clipped over the clinching penalty.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.