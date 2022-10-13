Official limited edition Wales football gin takes to the shelves

An official limited edition Wales football gin, #TogetherStronger has been specially created to celebrate Wales playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Taking its name from the team mantra, Hensol Castle Distillery’s #TogetherStronger Gin uses Welsh water and Welsh botanicals.

Produced by the South-Wales based distillery, in collaboration with the Football Association of Wales (FAW), the Welsh dry gin has been produced to mark Wales’s national football team playing in the world’s most viewed sporting event for the first time in 64 years.

The partnership comes off the back of a 10-year relationship between the FAW and The Vale Resort, where Hensol Castle Distillery is located. The Vale Resort is the official Football Association of Wales training venue and hotel for both the men’s and women’s national teams.

In 2020, FAW also moved its headquarters to new state-of-the-art offices at the Vale Resort, a facility they share with tenants, Cardiff City FC.

Paul Beddoe, sales and marketing director at Hensol Castle Distillery, said: “We are delighted to bring this special edition gin to market to celebrate the Welsh team’s success. Together Stronger has been the team mantra for a number of years and we could think of no better name for this limited edition gin during such an historic occasion.

“We have looked after the men’s team for more than 10 years, and it is still a privilege and honour to work with them. We take great pride in ensuring that the training facilities at the Vale Resort are kept to a world-class standard and their training camps are relaxed and unobtrusive as possible.”

Ian Davis, commercial manager of the Football Association of Wales, added: “There is no doubt that Wales football fans across the country are celebrating the team’s success of reaching the World Cup Finals and will continue to do so throughout the tournament. What better way to toast them on their way than with a drink, distilled in the very grounds they train in, which bursts with Welsh flavour?”

Hensol Castle Distillery’s #TogetherStronger Welsh Dry Gin will be available to buy in Asda and Morrisons from November 2022 and will cost £30. It will also be sold in specialist outlets such as Wally’s Delicatessen, Fine Wines Direst, Castell Howell and Glamorgan Brewery.

Those keen to get their hands on the limited edition gin can buy it now from the Hensol Castle Distillery website.

MORE STORIES…

Gareth Bale ales to hit supermarket shelves ahead of World Cup tournament

Penderyn celebrates the success of Yma O Hyd with new whisky

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

