Old pals lock horns in high-stakes west Wales showdown

Dwayne Peel and Mark Jones go back a long way, but that friendship will be put to one side when they lock horns this weekend.

The pair came up through the youth ranks together, progressing into the Scarlets side before also becoming Wales team-mates, winning 76 and 47 caps respectively.

Since hanging up their boots, both have moved into coaching and that’s a path which now brings them into direct opposition.

Former scrum-half Peel is at the helm of the Scarlets, while ex-winger Jones has been head coach at the Ospreys since just before Christmas.

This Saturday afternoon, those two teams clash in a huge west Wales derby which will have a major bearing on their hopes of making the BKT URC play-offs. A 10,000-plus crowd is expected down at Parc y Scarlets for what should be a great occasion.

Llanelli Youth

Looking back on his connection with Jones, Peel said: “We first played together for Llanelli Youth around about 1996, 1997, so I have known him for almost 30 years.

“We go back a long way, so it’s good to catch up with him when I see him.

“Mark is a rugby man through and through. He’s a good character, full of fun and sharp.

“He’s obviously doing a good job with the Ospreys, there’s no question about that. They are playing with freedom and they seem to be enjoying their rugby. Knowing him as I do, he will bring that, along with energy and enthusiasm, and they are playing well underneath him.

“I am delighted for him as a person. I know he’s worked hard to get that role. It’s good to see him doing well.”

Giving his thoughts on their friendship, Jones said: “We met each other in our late teens, so it’s not far off 30 years now.

“It’s one of those things, in sport you have good relationships with people in and around the game.

“But, obviously, we are professional men and when it comes to game day on the weekend we will be focused 100 per cent on giving our best for the badges that we represent.”

Since taking over from the departing Toby Booth in December, Jones has guided the Ospreys to six wins, one draw and a solitary defeat, a run that has seen them move up to seventh in the URC table.

His tenure began with a last gasp 23-22 home victory over the Scarlets the week before Christmas and now it’s time for the return match in Llanelli.

Rivalries

“It’s a proud fixture that has been around for 20 plus years in the current badges and obviously we know it goes deeper than that for those of us that are old enough to remember it. The history goes back a long way,” said Jones.

“We always look forward to the derbies. They are great. You go up against your best mate. There are lots of rivalries with the players.

“The good thing about this one is there is a lot on it around the league, so it’s exciting. Both teams will be aware of what’s at stake.

“We will pay the Scarlets the respect they deserve because they are a good side. We are a proud bunch and we are excited about the opportunity to go up against a very good team.”

The Scarlets have dropped down to 14th in the BKT URC table – five points behind their arch rivals – following successive league defeats to Munster, Ulster and the Stormers, so this really is a must-win match for them if they are to rekindle their play-off hopes.

‘Competing hard’

“It’s going to be a great occasion,” said Peel.

“You’ve got two sides that want to go out and play and two sides competing hard for the top eight. For west Wales rugby, that’s fantastic.

“It’s a big derby, a lot of tickets have been sold, the crowd looks big. The interest for the game is huge, which is great, and it’s exciting to be part of it.

“Everyone was frustrated after the Stormers match, but there is no better fixture for us this week. I am sure it will be a great crowd and a good occasion.

“Derbies bring a different type of intensity. There is always an emotion to these games and a lot riding on it in terms of local bragging rights.

“Yes, the Ospreys have got a bit of momentum. They’ve changed their style a bit and have been looking to move the ball a bit more. They’ve played well of late, but we are at home and we need to be in the ascendancy.

“This week is pivotal. We have to make sure we are on the right end of the result if we want to kick on for the rest of the season in the league.”

This will be the first of back-to-back meetings between the two west Wales sides who meet again next week in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup in Swansea.

