Olivia Breen leads Wales to three-medal haul at Commonwealth Games

Nation.Cymru staff

Team Wales captain Olivia Breen won a Commonwealth Games silver medal as Wales added three more medals to their tally on another successful day in Glasgow.

Breen claimed second place in the Women’s T37/38 100m after equalling her season’s best of 12.86 seconds in the final, having also qualified with a season-best performance earlier in the day.

Wales’ medal haul was boosted by twin sisters Abigail and Emily Roper, who each secured artistic gymnastics bronze medals.

Abigail claimed bronze in the women’s vault final with a score of 13.433, giving Wales their first Commonwealth Games vault medal since 1994, while Emily finished fourth.

Emily returned later to make history in the uneven bars final, producing a personal best score of 13.666 to take bronze and become the first Welsh gymnast to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the discipline.

In athletics, Jeremiah Azu comfortably qualified for the men’s 100m semi-finals after winning his opening heat in 10.10 seconds, while Ellie Bowen set a personal best of 6.48m to finish sixth in the women’s F57 shot put. Amber Simpson placed 13th in the women’s hammer throw qualifying competition.

In the pool, Theodora Taylor narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the women’s 100m freestyle in a Welsh record and personal best time of 54.00 seconds.

Matt Richards progressed to the men’s 100m freestyle final after finishing fourth in his semi-final, while Rebecca Sutton broke her personal best twice on her way to the women’s 50m backstroke semi-finals. Medi Harris also reached the semi-finals, with Amy Crowley placing 13th in both the heats and semi-finals of the women’s 50m breaststroke.

Tyler Melbourne-Smith followed his relay bronze on day three by finishing sixth in the men’s 800m freestyle final, while the Welsh women’s 4x200m freestyle relay team came home seventh.

In boxing, Birmingham 2022 bronze medallist Owain Harris-Allan defeated Mauritius’ Niven Chemben by unanimous decision to reach the quarter-finals. Orlando Holley-Sotomi also advanced after beating England’s Paddy Hewitt by split decision, while Dan Pitt progressed with a unanimous points victory over Papua New Guinea’s Kua Gunua Mua.

Bowling

On the bowling green, Amy Williams and Luren Gowen reached the women’s pairs semi-finals before losing a dramatic tie-break to England. They will now face Northern Ireland in the bronze medal match.

Ross Owen ended his men’s singles campaign with a 2-0 victory over Fiji’s Rajnesh Prasad, although he did not progress from his group.

Julie Thomas and Steffan James were beaten 2-0 by England in the para mixed pairs B2-B3 semi-final and will play New Zealand for bronze.

Weightlifter Catrin Haf Jones finished sixth in the women’s 58kg competition.

Both Welsh 3×3 wheelchair basketball teams also remain in contention despite defeats to Scotland. The women’s side will face Canada in a play-off for a place in the semi-finals, while the men’s team take on Australia in their play-off.

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