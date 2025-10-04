Ollie Palmer strike enough for high-flying Swindon at Newport

Ollie Palmer netted the only goal of the game on his return to Wales to earn high-flying Swindon a 1-0 win over struggling Newport at Rodney Parade.

The former Wrexham striker was a late call-up after the Robins’ leading scorer Aaron Drinan was injured in the warm-up and he was the first to get to Finley Munroe’s free-kick from the left to cleverly flick past Nik Tzanev and inside the far post in the 10th minute.

Joe Snowdon and Paul Glatzel had chances to extend Swindon’s lead before the break, while Nathan Opoku wasted the home side’s best chance of the half when he dragged a shot wide of the far post.

Exiles substitute Michael Reindorf curled a shot just wide from the edge of the area just before the hour.

Swindon could have made it more comfortable as Ollie Clarke fired against the bar and Palmer blazed over in the closing stages.

But one goal was enough to keep the Robins flying high and condemn County to a 10th defeat in 11 games.