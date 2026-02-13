Olly Cracknell earns Six Nations debut as Wales make four changes

Leicester back-rower Olly Cracknell will make his Guinness Six Nations debut for Wales on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, who became the fifth oldest man to debut for Wales in the autumn, wins his third cap at number eight in a reshaped back row against France following the thumping defeat to England in their Championship opener.

Aaron Wainwright moves from number eight to blindside flanker, with Alex Mann switching to openside and Josh Macleod dropping out as Wales make four changes from the 48-7 defeat at Allianz Stadium.

Head coach Steve Tandy said: “There are a few changes for this week. A lot of it is based on who we are playing and then Olly Cracknell has done a full training week this week and also played really well in the autumn.

“We were bitterly disappointed with the performance last week. We’ve addressed it in meetings.

“The boys were open and honest around the fact that we didn’t put ourselves on the game.”

The other Wales changes see props Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis recalled to join captain Dewi Lake in the front row.

Joe Hawkins replaces Ben Thomas at inside centre to link up with Scarlets colleague Eddie James in midfield.

Bristol flyer Louis Rees-Zammit remains at full-back with Josh Adams and Ellis Mee on the wings.

Wales are seeking a first Six Nations win since 2023 and Tandy said: “We felt we played into England’s hands a little bit and obviously the discipline was hugely disappointing.

“It’s a massive lesson for us. It’s something we need to correct and put more of our game out on the field on Sunday.

“We’re excited to get back to Principality Stadium. We had four games in the autumn and the crowd was incredible.

“I know I’ve spoken a lot about the New Zealand game – the crowd, the energy it brought and the response from players.

“The supporters mean a huge amount to us and they do inspire the players. Our aim on the weekend is to inspire the fans too.”

Reigning champions France opened their Six Nations campaign with a comprehensive 36-14 victory over Ireland.

Wales: L Rees-Zammit (Bristol), E Mee, E James, J Hawkins (all Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff), D Edwards (Ospreys), T Williams (Gloucester); R Carre (Saracens), D Lake (Ospreys), T Francis (Provence), D Jenkins (Exeter), A Beard (Montpellier), A Wainwright (Dragons), A Mann (Cardiff), O Cracknell (Leicester).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), N Smith (Leicester), A Griffin (Bath), B Carter (Dragons), T Plumtree (Scarlets), K Hardy (Ospreys), J Evans (Harlequins), M Grady (Cardiff).