Nation Cymru staff

Welsh Olympic cyclist Emma Finucane has shared a playlist of tracks which help keep her motivated ahead of training and competition.

Fred again..’s TATE (How I Feel) is her pick for getting in the zone before competing, while Miley Cyrus’ We Can’t Stop is her go to feel good song.

Her personal playlist also mixes Oasis’ Champagne Supernova with Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s Rein Me In, Fontaines D.C.’s Favourite and Nelly’s Just A Dream.

Vauxhall has released the ‘Playlist of Champions’ to celebrate its partnership with Team GB, featuring tracks that Britain’s next generation of sporting stars listen to to get motivated.

The playlist is inspired by new Vauxhall research which reveals that almost three-quarters (72%) of Brits say music is important in helping to motivate them – whether exercising, going on a long drive, or simply getting the housework done.

In the Vauxhall study, Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen was voted the most motivational song in history, ahead of Eye of the Tiger by Survivor, and Elton John’s I’m Still Standing. When asked what makes the perfect motivational track, 46% said a strong beat was most important, followed by a catchy chorus and being able to sing along (both 37%).

72% also believe listening to the right music can improve their general performance, while 84% of those who deliberately use music for motivation say that listening to the right song can spur them on either immediately or within a few minutes.

When it comes to working out, well over half (61%) of Brits said music was important to them, with one in five admitting they simply can’t exercise without it. The positive effects of music are clear – nearly a third (31%) have run or walked faster after putting on the right tunes, while 30% have exercised for longer than planned and 28% have worked out harder.

A good soundtrack is just as important when behind the wheel. Among those who listen to music or podcasts while driving, 67% opt for music compared to just 5% who choose podcasts, while 13% listen to both.

Half of those who listen to music in the car do so on every journey, while 31% are most likely to turn up the tunes when driving alone. 83% of Brits say that having a good playlist is important to them when going on a long drive or road trip.

Top 10 motivational tracks as voted for by the British public

Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen

Eye of the Tiger – Survivor

I’m Still Standing – Elton John

We Will Rock You – Queen

Mr. Brightside – The Killers

Lose Yourself – Eminem

Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey

Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

Unstoppable – Sia

The Final Countdown – Europe

The Playlist of Champions, curated by Vauxhall, features a selection of personal favourite songs from its Team GB ambassadors: track cyclist Emma Finucane MBE, taekwondo athlete Caden Cunningham, gymnast Jake Jarman, and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

Representing the next generation of British sporting talent, all four young athletes have already established themselves on the Olympic stage, with each having won a medal at Paris 2024. As they look towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, they have their sights firmly set on further success.

Alongside their ambitions for Los Angeles 2028, music remains a key part of the athletes’ preparation, whether in training, competition or while travelling. With music recognised as an important source of motivation, the four athletes have shared the tracks that they rely on to get in the right mindset and stay motivated. Along with Vauxhall’s Playlist of Champions, each athlete has their own individual playlist featuring the tracks that mean the most to them.

For Emma Finucane MBE, TATE (How I Feel) by Fred Again.. is the track of choice before competing, while Miley Cyrus’ We Can’t Stop is her go-to feel-good song. Jake Jarman opts for Hummer by Tame Impala to help him focus before big competitions whilst Elephant, also by Tame Impala, provides motivation during tougher training sessions.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix selected We Are the Champions by Queen as the song she would play to celebrate a major achievement. Caden Cunningham turns to Bob Marley’s Sun Is Shining to keep him motivated during training and Can’t Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli to focus ahead of competitions.

Emma Finucane’s tracks of choice

· Tate (how i feel) – Fred again..

· We Can’t Stop – Miley Cyrus

· Just A Dream – Nelly

· Rein Me In (with Olivia Dean) – Sam Fender, Olivia Dean

· Beauty And A Beat – Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj

· Favourite – Fontaines D.C.

· Too Cool To Be Careless – PAWSA

· Champagne Supernova – Oasis

· A Million Dreams – Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams

To help keep them moving on and off the training ground, each athlete has been provided with a new Vauxhall Astra or Astra Sports Tourer, ensuring they have reliable, practical, and stylish transport as they balance demanding training schedules, competitions, and everyday life. Emma and the other athletes also featuring in Vauxhall’s new ‘Brit’s What We Do’ advertising campaign.

Eurig Druce, Vauxhall Managing Director & Stellantis UK Group Managing Director, said: “As a proud partner of Team GB, we are honoured to be working closely with this inspiring group of Olympic talent and finding out what helps motivate them to perform at their best. The research proves how music has an incredible ability to change how we feel in a matter of moments, and that’s no different for elite athletes. Vauxhall has created the Playlist of Champions to share some of the songs that get Britain’s sporting stars in the zone and give a little extra motivation to everyone else too.”

“Whether you’re an athlete preparing for competition or a driver setting off on a long journey, the right soundtrack can make all the difference to how you feel. With so many drivers saying a good playlist is important on a long journey, we hope the Playlist of Champions gives people some fresh inspiration for the soundtrack to their next drive.”

To read more about Vauxhall’s ‘Playlist of Champions’ and to give it a listen, along with each athlete’s personal playlist, visit Vauxhall.co.uk/Brits-What-We-Do