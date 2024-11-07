One-time Republic of Ireland call-up David Harrington added to Wales squad

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has called Fleetwood goalkeeper David Harrington into the Wales squad for their upcoming Nations League matches just months after he was part of the Republic of Ireland’s summer camp.

Harrington, 24, was born in Cork but is eligible for Wales through his father Phil, himself a former goalkeeper who played for Cork City.

The younger Harrington began his own career with Cork City before joining Fleetwood in 2022.

John O’Shea called him up for the Republic’s summer friendlies against Hungary and Portugal, although he appeared in neither. He was also part of a number of Republic under-21 squads without making an appearance.

A social media post from the Welsh FA said: “David Harrington has been added as a fourth goalkeeper for the #UNL matches against Turkiye and Iceland.”

With Danny Ward, Karl Darlow and Tom King ahead of him in the Wales squad, Harrington is not expected to feature in either of their upcoming matches, but the call-up could help him make a long-term decision on his international future.

