Ospreys are edged out by Montpellier

Ospreys paid the price for too many mistakes as they were edged out 31-26 by Montpellier in Bridgend.

The French side drew first blood through flanker Alex Masibaka, before Ospreys responded with a fine try from Owen Watkin.

But Montpellier went back ahead after a poor Ospreys kick, with Jules Ducros eventually going over, and another error from Jack Walsh allowed Masibaka in for his second.

Lewis Lloyd burst through to reduce the arrears to seven at half-time, and the hosts were level when hooker Lloyd crossed again early in the second half.

They clinched a bonus point when Ross Moriarty raced down the left for try number five, but Walsh missed the conversion so Wilfrid Hounkpatin’s score put Montpellier back into the lead before Leo Coly’s late penalty sealed the victory.

Both teams were already through to the last 16 but the defeat saw Ospreys slip to fourth in the pool.