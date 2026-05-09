Ospreys beat Scarlets for Welsh shield

Ospreys left it late to come from behind and win the Welsh Shield with a 27-20 victory over Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship.

Ospreys hit the front in the eighth minute through Dan Edwards who accepted a pass and stepped past Blair Murray before dotting down, but Scarlets brought it back to 7-5 through Max Douglas.

The home side stretched their advantage to 12 points as firstly Edwards was able to knock over an easy three points from a penalty before he went over for a second try of the night after some quick play through the hands from Morgan Morris and Kieran Hardy.

Scarlets did not roll over and a penalty brought them back into the contest after the break and they managed to hit the front with two tries in the space of 10 minutes, Taine Plumtree reaching out to score before Murray raced over to give Scarlets a 20-17 lead.

Scarlets were leading with five minutes to go but gifted a penalty to Ospreys, who decided to run the play instead of going for goal – and it paid dividends when Jac Morgan crashed over the line to make it 24-20.

Ospreys suffered a narrow defeat to Cardiff last week and did not want to suffer the same result this time around. They worked down the clock before being given a last-minute penalty and Edwards was able to knock over another three points to take his personal haul to 22 and seal the win.