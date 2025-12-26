Ospreys beat Scarlets in west Wales derby

Ospreys withstood a late fightback from Scarlets to claim a hard-fought 26-19 victory in the United Rugby Championship at Parc y Scarlets.

The visitors led 21-7 as the final 10 minutes neared but Joe Roberts’ second try and Jarrod Taylor’s late score, sandwiched between Iestyn Hopkins touching down for Ospreys, made it a close contest.

Despite being down to 14 when Keiran Williams was sin-binned, it was Ospreys who hit the front first thanks to Owen Watkin who went over under the posts before Dewi Lake put them 14-0 ahead just before the half hour.

Roberts narrowed the deficit to 14-7 before half-time when the wing dotted down in the corner but Kieran Hardy restored Ospreys’ 14-point cushion in the 63rd minute.

Keelan Giles was yellow carded as Ospreys were again reduced to 14 players and Scarlets this time capitalised with Roberts once more diving over in the corner.

But Hopkins’ score three minutes from time sealed a bonus-point derby victory for Ospreys, with Taylor’s converted try at least securing a losing bonus point for Scarlets.