Ospreys come from behind to power past Stormers

Ospreys recovered from last week’s shock defeat to Dragons with an impressive 37-24 victory over Stormers in a titanic battle in Bridgend.

A second-half revival saw Ospreys home with their tries coming from Jac Morgan, Reuben Morgan-Williams and Dan Edwards. There was also a penalty try award while Edwards added three conversions, two penalties and a drop goal.

Leolin Zas and JD Schickerling scored tries for Stormers with Jurie Mathee kicking three penalties and a conversion. Damien Willemse added a drop goal.

Morgan Williams celebrated his 100th appearance for Ospreys but they were soon behind when a well-judged cross-field kick from Matthee resulted in a try for Zas.

Matthee fired over the touchline conversion before he and Edwards exchanged penalties as Stormers dominated the opening quarter.

It came as no surprise when they extended their lead through a long-range penalty from Matthee after the hosts were sent backwards in a scrum.

However, against the run of play, Ospreys scored next when Owen Watkin, who had recently returned from passing an HIA, side-stepped two defenders with skipper Morgan up in support to crash over.

Edwards converted before he and Matthee again exchanged penalties to leave Stormers with a 16-13 half-time advantage.

Four minutes after the restart, Willemse rewarded a period of pressure with a neat drop goal to put the South Africans further in front.

However, Ospreys took the lead for the first time when bursts from Keiran Williams and Dewi Lake set up a try for Morgan-Williams. Edwards converted before succeeding with an impressive drop goal.

Morgan-Williams was the catalyst for Ospreys’ third try when his explosive kick and chase set up a score for Edwards.

Schickerling scored a try for Stormers but the hosts sustained late pressure before clinching victory with a penalty try award as the South Africans collapsed a driving maul.

