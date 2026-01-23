Ospreys earn draw with Lions

Winger Daniel Kasende ensured the Ospreys collected a second draw of the United Rugby Championship campaign as they battled back to hold the Lions 24-24 at Electric Brewery Field.

The South Africans took a ninth-minute lead when number eight Francke Horn went over, although fly-half Chris Smith was unsuccessful with his conversion attempt.

Flanker James Ratti’s touchdown, which was followed by Dan Edwards’ kick, edged the home side in front, and they increased their advantage despite hooker Dewi Lake’s yellow card when full-back Iestyn Hopkins crossed.

The visitors lost prop SJ Kotze to the sin bin with two minutes of the first half remaining, and Ospreys led 19-5 courtesy of replacement Morgan Morse’s try and two more points from Edwards before Francke Horn doubled his tally and Smith converted with the clock red.

That response continued after the break with hooker PJ Botha and full-back Quan Horn scoring either side of Rhys Davies’ yellow card and Smith adding another successful kick to make it 24-19 in the Lions’ favour, although Kasende squared with 17 minutes remaining.

The visitors were reduced to 14 for the final 10 minutes when Etienne Oosthuizen was sent to the bin, but they managed to get across the finishing line without further punishment to claim a draw.