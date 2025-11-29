Ospreys edged out by Edinburgh in URC clash

Edinburgh picked up a third win in the United Rugby Championship after they came from behind to beat Ospreys 19-17.

The hosts twice found themselves behind but second-half tries from Harri Morris and Harry Paterson ultimately gave Edinburgh the victory despite a nervy ending.

Ospreys took a 5-0 lead in the 25th minute thanks to Luke Davies who started and finished the move but they were pegged level seven minutes later when Tom Currie found a gap following a succession of penalties.

Ospreys re-established their five-point lead four minutes after the break as Phil Cokanasiga threw a dummy and slipped through to dot down.

But, Edinburgh turned it round with two converted tries in 15 minutes firstly when Morris capitalised from shoving over the maul before Paterson crossed the whitewash.

Ospreys set up a grandstand finish with six minutes to play after they played it through the hands and Evardi Boshoff bundled his way over the try line for a converted score, but Edinburgh held on.