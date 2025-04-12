Ospreys fall short as Lyon head for Challenge Cup semi-finals

Ospreys’ hopes of reaching a first EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final ended in frustration as Lyon ground out a 20-18 victory at Swansea.com Stadium.

The Welsh side went toe-to-toe with their French Top 14 opponents, yet ultimately missed out on a possible chance of extra-time when Dan Edwards’ conversion attempt of George McGuigan’s 71st-minute try hit the post.

Lyon prevailed through tries from wing Vincent Rattez and replacement lock Mickael Guillard, while fly-half Leo Berdeu kicked two penalties and two conversions.

McGuigan and captain Jac Morgan touched down for Ospreys, with Edwards adding two penalties and a conversion, but they ultimately came up short.

Flowing move

Lyon swept ahead after just seven minutes, outpacing Ospreys during a flowing 60-metre move that ended with Rattez crossing wide out and Berdeu converting.

Ospreys then suffered a major injury blow when former Wales flanker Justin Tipuric, in his final season before retirement, went off. James Fender replaced him, with lock Rhys Davies moving to the back-row.

It took Ospreys a while to regroup, but they established good momentum that proved sufficient for Edwards to kick a 20th-minute penalty that made it 7-3.

Edwards’ strike was immediately cancelled out by a long-range effort from Berdeu, yet the home side delivered an impressive response when Morgan crashed over from close range, and Edwards’ conversion levelled up the contest.

Frustrating

Ospreys continued to have the biggest share of possession and territory, but it proved a frustrating end to the first half as Berdeu kicked Lyon back in front through a 40-metre penalty.

Lyon’s coaching team made five changes for the second period, including four up-front, and it had the desired effect as Ospreys found themselves in reverse gear.

The visitors launched wave after wave of close-range runners towards Ospreys’ line, and their reward arrived when Guillard touched down and Berdeu converted for a 10-point advantage after 51 minutes.

An Edwards penalty narrowed the gap shortly afterwards, which proved a cue for Lyon to find themselves under sustained pressure.

Ospreys’ patient and accurate build-up play tested Lyon’s defence, yet it proved up to the task and Berdeu’s relieving penalty took them the right side of halfway.

But it did not last as Ospreys established a promising attacking position, and a relentless lineout drive resulted in McGuigan touching down, before Edwards’ touchline conversion bounced back off the upright.

It set up a grandstand finish, with tensions running high as Lyon head coach Karim Ghezal was ushered down the tunnel by touchline match officials after kicking the halfway-line flag on to the pitch.

There was another injury setback for Ospreys when Davies limped off four minutes from time, and Lyon were able to close things out as the impressive Berdeu took tactical control.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

