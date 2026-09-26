Ospreys fall to heavy defeat in Durban against the Sharks

Nation.Cymru staff

The Sharks opened their United Rugby Championship campaign with an impressive 41-24 win over Ospreys at Kings Park, where 20-year-old Luan Giliomee scored a try in each half.

The home side, who missed out on the play-offs last season, had made a fast start, with three tries inside the opening 30 minutes. Captain Nick Hatton finished off a sweeping passing move before Manu Tshituka crashed over and full-back Giliomee then showed great pace to burst clear.

Ospreys rallied with a try from winger Luke Morgan before Lili Bester added another for the South Africans when he collected a grubber kick into the corner, and Vusi Moyo again added the extras.

Sam Parry barged over off a lineout maul in added time as the Sharks took a 28–14 lead into the break.

Australian Liam Wright darted through to score a debut try for the Welsh side five minutes after the restart, but the conversion attempt from Lawson Creighton was wide.

Moyo slotted over two penalties to further extend Sharks’ advantage before Giliomee got his second try, going over in the corner, in the 67th minute. Iestyn Hopkins then added a late consolation try to secure Ospreys a bonus point following a break by Kieran Hardy.

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