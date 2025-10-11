Ospreys get off the mark with comfortable win over Zebre

Ospreys claimed their first win of the United Rugby Championship season with a dominant 24-0 victory over Zebre at the Brewery Field in Bridgend.

After opening their campaign with two defeats in South Africa, Ospreys returned home desperate to kick-start their season, and they duly delivered in front of a 4,519 crowd.

Tries from Phil Cokanasiga, Morgan Morse and James Ratti, along with nine points from the boot of fly-half Dan Edwards, ensured a convincing win – though the lack of a bonus-point try will frustrate head coach Mark Jones.

Centre Cokanasiga opened the scoring after 15 minutes, finishing smartly after a strong carry from midfield partner Keiran Williams. Moments later, Ospreys produced a sweeping team move from a stolen Zebre lineout, with Ross Moriarty and Williams combining to release Morse, who showed pace to score their second.

Dominance

Despite dominance, Ospreys wasted further chances before half-time and lost scrum-half Kieran Hardy to a wrist injury, a concern for new Wales coach Steve Tandy watching from the stands. Zebre, who had won their opening two matches, were poor and never seriously threatened, but their resistance after the interval forced Ospreys to rely on Edwards’ boot to extend the lead.

Lock Ratti finally powered over with six minutes left to seal the win, though further opportunities for a bonus point went begging.

For Bridgend-born captain Dewi Lake, it was a proud moment to lead his side at their temporary home, while Zebre lost in Wales for the 39th time in 41 league games.