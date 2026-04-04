Ospreys go down to defeat at Ulster despite battling display

Ulster hung on to defeat Ospreys 28-24 and reach the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup.

In difficult conditions caused by Storm Dave, the hosts took an early lead as Cormac Izuchukwu crashed over.

The advantage was cancelled out by Reuben Morgan-Williams’ try for Ospreys in the ninth minute, and the scrum-half then sent in Dan Kasende.

Dan Edwards extended their advantage with a penalty, but Ulster reduced the deficit to 17-14 at half-time as David McCann touched down.

The Belfast side took the lead five minutes after the break through Jacob Stockdale before Nick Timoney strode away into the corner for Ulster’s fourth try.

Ulster could not take advantage of Jac Morgan’s sin bin and they were down to 14 men themselves with just over 10 minutes remaining after a high tackle from Jack Murphy led to a penalty try, but a score which would have given Ospreys the lead was ruled out for a forward pass.