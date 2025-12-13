Ospreys maintain perfect start to Challenge Cup campaign

Ospreys ran in five tries as they made it two wins out of two in their European Rugby Challenge Cup Pool 1 campaign with a 33-22 victory at US Montauban.

The hosts drew first blood courtesy of fly-half Thomas Fortunel’s early penalty, but the Welsh side roared back with tries from flanker Ross Moriarty, number eight Morgan Morse and winger Keelan Giles, the first two of which were converted by stand-off Jack Walsh.

However, the Frenchmen clawed their way back into it five minutes before the break when hooker Jeremie Maurouard touched down as his side went in at half-time trailing 19-8.

Montauban further reduced the deficit when full-back Segundo Tuculet went over 16 minutes into the second half with Fortunel adding the conversion.

However, Efan Daniel’s try four minutes later, which was converted by Walsh, wrapped up the bonus point and when fellow replacement Kieran Hardy crossed with nine minutes remaining and Walsh once again obliging, they had breathing space.

Second row Noa Kanika scored the hosts’ third try with the clock in the red and replacement Mael Castel’s successful kick brought an end to proceedings.