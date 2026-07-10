Ospreys new home to become one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in UK

Dewi Williams

A £771,000 investment will see the Ospreys’ new home at St Helen’s become one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the UK following it’s redevelopment.

The investment will deliver 5G network speeds across the ground, enabling real-time HD video streaming, live statistics, and match-day content for Ospreys fans.

The iconic venue will also feature interactive digital maps of the ground and its facilities, as well as access to live replays on fans’ mobile phones.

The initiative is supported by funding from the Digital Infrastructure Programme’s 5G Innovation Fund, which helps establish mobile connectivity across the Swansea Bay City region.

The wireless network will also provide benefits for athletes and coaches with the ability to use sensor systems to monitor performance on the field by measuring heart rate, movement and recovery.

The Ospreys announced that they would be moving from the Swansea.com Stadium to St Helen’s by December 2025, but the decision was made to move games to the Brewery Field in Bridgend for the 2025/26 season because of a change in redevelopment plans. This was also in the midst of concerns that the Ospreys would be axed as a result of WRU proposals to cut four regions down to three.

Redevelopment of the ground finally started in May this year, with the region set to move into the ground for good at the start of the 2026/27 season. This initiative is the most recent addition to the redevelopment plans and is a part of the broader Swansea Bay City Deal Digital Infrastructure Programme.

Richard Lancaster, Ospreys Commercial Director, said: “This redevelopment is about more than bricks and mortar, it’s about creating an experience that matches the passion of our supporters. With next-generation connectivity, fans will be closer to the action than ever before, whether they’re in the stands or engaging digitally.”

Council Leader, Rob Stewart said: “The transformation of St Helen’s is about much more than creating an outstanding home for Ospreys Rugby – it’s about building a future-ready destination that will benefit communities, businesses and visitors for generations to come.