Ospreys undone by Lions’ second-half onslaught

PA Sport

Ospreys fell to a heavy 35-19 defeat in the United Rugby Championship thanks to a second-half onslaught from the Lions in South Africa.

The hosts dominated early on and led when Erich Cronje squeezed over in the corner.

But Kieran Williams and Efan Daniel went over to put the Welsh side 12-10 ahead at half-time.

However, winger PJ Botha scored immediately after the restart following a disputed line-out, and the Lions did not look back.

Morne Brandon, Boeta Chamberlain and two tries from Kelly Mpeku put them well in command before Ross Moriarty’s consolation.

Ospreys’ co-captain Keelan Giles told Premier Sports: “I think we were pleased to be ahead at half-time and we started pretty well. But credit to Lions, when they got in the red zone they were tough to stop.”

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