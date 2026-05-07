Ospreys setting sights on Welsh Shield as they bid for a fond farewell

Simon Thomas

The Ospreys are aiming to bid a fond farewell to the Brewery Field this weekend by beating arch rivals the Scarlets to win the BKT URC Welsh Shield.

Saturday’s big derby clash will be their last home game at the Bridgend venue ahead of next season’s move to St Helen’s in Swansea,

It has proved a very happy hunting ground for them over the last couple of years, providing the setting for victories over the DHL Stormers, Ulster Rugby, the Hollywoodbets Sharks, Sale, Edinburgh Rugby, Dragons RFC, Zebre Parma and Cardiff Rugby, twice.

Now they are looking for one more win there and there is no shortage of incentive.

Victory would take them above Cardiff in the Welsh Shield table and secure some welcome silverware, while it would also see them complete the league double over local rivals the Scarlets.

So, what better way to sign off at the Brewery, a ground which has become a real fortress for them, as skipper Jac Morgan confirms.

“It’s been pretty special and I’ve enjoyed playing there,” said the Wales and Lions flanker.

“We have had some really good wins there.

“The atmosphere is great. It’s good to have the supporters so close to the field. You can really hear them chanting and supporting. The crowd has been massive. It’s great being able to hear them get behind us. That’s been a big bonus for us.”

It will also be Morgan’s last home game for the Ospreys before he moves to Gloucester this summer.

“It will probably be an emotional one,” he admitted.

“I have loved my time here. The support from all the fans and everyone has been brilliant over the last few years.

“The region means a lot to me. I have got a lot of people to thank for everything they have done. The biggest thing is the friends I have made at the club. That is something I will cherish forever.”

He added: “I just want to try and put in a performance. It’s a big game with the history of this derby.

“It would be great to get the win, but we know how tough it is going to be and how motivated everyone involved is going to be.”

Resonance

For hooker Dewi Lake, who is also heading for Gloucester, playing at the Brewery Field has had a particular resonance given he is a Bridgend boy,

“I grew up here and I have loved playing here,” he said.

“We have got a good track record here. We have had some very memorable wins, some historic wins really.”

Adding his thoughts, flanker James Ratti said: “Teams that have come to the Brewery this year have been in for a contest. We have backed ourselves against anyone there.

“It’s become a little mini cauldron for us, with the fans right on top of us. It’s always a good experience and a good occasion playing there.

“The atmosphere has been great. You can hear the fans all the time. When you are blowing, you hear the crowd. They get behind you and it gives you that little extra bit in your legs to keep fighting.”

Echoing this point, Ospreys head coach Mark Jones said: “I’ve loved the atmosphere down at the Brewery Field. The support from the fans gets us up on our toes and helps us stay in games. We can feel the energy. It’s been a good home for us this season.”

Welsh Shield

For Jones, bringing down the curtain on the Brewery Field era by securing the Welsh Shield – which is based on overall derby results – would be a tangible reward for the efforts his team has put in this season.

“Trying to win that is important,” he said.

“It’s important for your fans, it’s important for your players, it’s your closest rivals. It would be something to be proud of.

“So, that’s definitely something tangible that we would like to get done, but that’s going to be a big ask against a pretty passionate Scarlets team.

“We want some momentum into next season. We want to finish off with a couple of wins and some good performances.”

Passion

Giving the view from the visiting camp, the Scarlets’ interim director of rugby Nigel Davies said: “It’s always a big fixture against the Ospreys.

“It’s what the supporters want to see. It brings that level of intensity, that passion, the identity. We are nearest and dearest rivals, but we wouldn’t be the same without each other.

“It’s great to have that level of competition. It absolutely brings a different layer to your preparation.

“It’s been interesting this week because it’s the first time I’ve seen a few scuffles in training. That’s a good thing because it shows the boys are getting mentally prepared for what’s ahead.”

Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias added: “There’s no bigger game for me personally than the Ospreys, the west Walian derby. It’s special. It’s bragging rights for us as players. It’s also an audition for Wales honours. There’s a lot riding on it as players, but we fully understand it’s also massive for the supporters.”