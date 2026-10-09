Ospreys snatch victory against Dragons in a thriller at Rodney Parade

PA Sports Staff

Morgan Morris touched down twice in the last nine minutes as Ospreys snatched their first victory of the URC season, 38-31 away to in-form Dragons.

In a bruising, physical Welsh derby that left two players from each side forced off through injury, it was the visitors who powered through at Rodney Parade.

Dragons, second top after three rounds, held a narrow 14-12 lead at the interval, Elliot Dee’s opening score bettered by Keelan Giles and Ross Moriarty only for the latter to be penalised on the cusp of half-time. Moriarty coughed up a penalty try on the line and was sent to the sin-bin as the hosts went in ahead.

Mauls and drives were the order of the day as Ospreys co-captain Sam Parry powered over twice, either side of a second from Dee. Anzelo Tuitavuki then finished off a rare flowing move to make it 28-26 to Dragons – a score that held until Morris bundled over from close range in the 71st minute.

A tense finish ensued and it was number eight Morris who found himself stationed to make the final push as Mark Jones’ side made it safe with a patient late attack.

Dan Edwards landed his fourth conversion of the night but the home side still had time to salvage a second bonus point, Angus O’Brien slotting a last-ditch penalty.

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