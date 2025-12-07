Ospreys stun URC rivals Connacht in thrilling fightback

Ospreys completed a stunning fightback to overturn a 21-0 deficit at Brewery Field and beat Connacht 24-21 in their opening European Challenge Cup pool match.

Wing Iestyn Hopkins went over for the game’s decisive try with six minutes remaining, soon after Connacht fly-half Sean Naughton had missed a crucial penalty for the visitors against their United Rugby Championship rivals.

Connacht took full advantage as Ospreys pair James Ratti and Garyn Phillips were sent to the sin bin within the space of 11 first-half minutes, storming into a 21-0 lead through tries from Finlay Bealham, Sean Jansen and Jack Aungier, all converted by Naughton.

Ospreys back-rower Harri Deaves went over for an unconverted score on the stroke of half-time and the home side further reduced to the deficit in the second period via Phil Cokanasiga’s converted try, which made it 21-12.

The home side capitalised on Connacht prop Denis Buckley’s yellow card and hauled themselves to within two points of the visitors when Dan Edwards converted Ryan Smith’s touch down.

After Naughton missed a late penalty, which would have given his side a five-point lead, Ospreys wing Hopkins went over for the match-winning try in the 74th minute to edge them 24-21 ahead and although Edwards missed the conversion, the Welsh side held on for a memorable victory.