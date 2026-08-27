Ospreys swoop for Wallabies star Marika Koroibete

Nation.Cymru staff

The Ospreys have signed Australia international Marika Koroibete ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season.

The 34-year-old wing has won 63 caps for the Wallabies and twice received the John Eales Medal, awarded to Australia’s leading rugby union player, in 2019 and 2022.

Koroibete becomes the fourth international and third Australian international to join the Ospreys this summer as the Welsh side strengthens its squad for the 2026/27 campaign.

Head coach Mark Jones said: “I think I speak for everyone involved with the club when I say how happy we are to have added such an explosive talent to our squad. I think it says a lot about the club that we are still able to attract overseas players of his calibre.

“This is a signing that we believe will get our supporters up out of their seats, Koroibete is a name that is respected throughout the game and we’re extremely excited to have him turning out in an Ospreys jersey.”

Koroibete, who switched from rugby league to union during his career, will also be expected to play a mentoring role with younger members of the Ospreys squad.

Jones said: “Most importantly, he came with glowing references, not only in what he offers on the pitch, but also in his history as a mentor to the players around him.

“We feel his experience will be extremely beneficial to our youngsters and will have a real ripple effect on their development over the next few years.”

Koroibete said he was looking forward to beginning the latest chapter of his career in Wales.

‘Privilege’

He said: “I’m really happy to be joining the Ospreys, I’ve heard some great things from the boys here already about the team and the environment, so I can’t wait to get started.

“The Ospreys are a club known around the world, with a rich history. Some incredible overseas players have played here, Jerry Collins, Justin Marshall, Marty Holah, the list goes on.

“It’s a real privilege to be joining this club and to be following in the footsteps of some greats of the game.”

Koroibete said he had spoken to Jones before agreeing the move and understood what would be expected of him both on and off the field.

“There are some young, high-potential players in this squad and if I can play a part in helping them to reach the next level of their game, then that is something I will take pride in doing,” he said.

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