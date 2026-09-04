Ospreys unveil new home and away kits inspired by local landmarks

Nation Cymru staff

Ospreys have today revealed the club’s new home and away kits for the 2026/27 season, with the new jerseys inspired by the region’s iconic castles and streets.

The new kits mark the start of a new era as the club prepares for its first campaign at St Helen’s. Designed in collaboration with Macron for the season in which the Ospreys make St Helen’s their home, both jerseys draw on the club’s identity, its region and the communities it represents, combining distinctive storytelling with Macron’s technical performance expertise.

The new home jersey takes its inspiration from the ancient stone of the castles found throughout the Ospreys region and the resilience they have come to represent.

Standing for generations, these structures have endured changing landscapes and countless challenges while continuing to command their surroundings, a story reflected in the heritage of the Ospreys and its communities.

Set against the club’s traditional black, subtle bronze-hued castle motifs run throughout the jersey, creating a modern interpretation of strength, heritage and the defence of home.

That story carries particular weight in 2026/27 as the Ospreys prepare to run out at St Helen’s for the first time. A ground in the heart of Swansea brings the team closer to its supporters and community, and the home jersey is designed to mark the beginning of that chapter.

The jersey is completed by a polo collar in black with copper details. The white Macron Hero and the Ospreys crest sit on the chest, with the crest also featured on the outer back neck. Black shorts, with side details echoing the jersey design, and black socks with a copper upper band complete the kit.

While the home jersey looks to the landmarks that shaped the region, the away kit puts the streets of Swansea at the heart of its design.

Retaining the Ospreys’ traditional white base, the shirt features a map-inspired pattern formed from the roads and routes running through Swansea and its surrounding communities.

The streets are picked out in teal, a colour inspired by the oxidised copper of Swansea’s industrial heritage and historic copperworks.

From the heart of Swansea to St Helen’s and the neighbourhoods around it, the design represents the different journeys that bring players and supporters together under one Ospreys identity.

Teal also features on the polo collar, sleeve cuffs and piping, while the Macron Hero and Ospreys crest on the chest are finished in black. An embossed club crest sits at the bottom of the back of the jersey. Teal shorts, with side details echoing the jersey graphic, and white socks with teal and black upper bands complete the kit.

The inner back neck of both kits carries the club crest, the Macron Hero and the wording Designed in Bologna, certifying the origin of the design and the development of the garments at the Macron Campus.

Both kits have a Slim Fit and are made using fabrics from Macron’s Eco Fabric range, produced from 100% recycled post-consumer plastic. The main fabric is Eco Armevo, while the side inserts and lower back section are made from Eco Bodytex for enhanced breathability.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Dan Edwards said: “Walking out at St Helen’s for the first time in this kit is going to be a special moment for the whole playing group. The home jersey sums up the resilience of the team, the club and our supporters — there’s a lot of history in the design, but it feels like a jersey for where the Ospreys are going next.

“Having Swansea actually represented within the away shirt makes it feel personal to the club and the people we represent. Representing the Ospreys at St Helen’s, with our heritage on the jersey, is something we’re all looking forward to.”

Ospreys Managing Director (Business), Richard Lancaster, commented: “The starting point for both kits was that this needed to feel like more than simply a new design. This is a significant season for the Ospreys as we make St Helen’s our home, and we wanted the jerseys to tell part of that story.

“The home kit is about strength, heritage and defending your home; the away jersey brings Swansea directly into the design. They are very different shirts, but both are unmistakably connected to who we are and where we come from. Macron have done a fantastic job translating those ideas into two jerseys our players and supporters will be proud to wear.”

Sam Imray, co-host of The Black Feather Ospreys Fancast, said: “The new home kit is truly fitting for a homecoming to St Helen’s – modern and fresh, but with a strong nod to the heritage and identity of the region. The away kit builds on last year’s home shirt and people are going to be blown away by the colour. And if other supporters are anything like me, the first thing they’ll do is try to find their own house on the design.”

The new Ospreys 2026/27 home and away kits are available to purchase online now at https://shop.ospreysrugby.com/.

Supporters can also pick up the new jerseys in person from Saturday 5 September, when the club’s new Ospreys store opens at Swansea Market. A number of Ospreys players will be at the store from 10am, giving supporters the chance to meet members of the squad and be among the first to get the new kit. Season Members receive their exclusive discount on the full 2026/27 range.

Shop online now, or at Swansea Market from 10am on Saturday 5 September to celebrate the launch and kick off the new season with the Ospreys.

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